Jesse Owens Sims, 72, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, Mississippi. He was born on January 17, 1948, in Booneville, Mississippi to J.L. Sims, Jr. and Hestine Owens Sims. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1973 with a degree in forestry. He was a man of many trades and talents. He began his career as a forester, and later opened a business supply store. Through the years he also worked in the logging, farming, trucking, and finally the metal building industries. He was passionate about farming, and had many successful years in livestock and row crops. In the late 1980's he and his family were selected as the Farm Family of the Year through the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. He was a member of Oakland Baptist Church in Corinth, Mississippi. He was a proud husband, beloved father, and affectionate grandfather. He is survived by his wife Diane Sims of 16 years of Booneville; three children, Jana Carolyn Everett of Starkville, Julie Anna Sims of Starkville, and Jerad Alan Sims (Tabitha) of Cairo; one stepdaughter, Catrina Smith (Denny) of Corinth; one sister, Marilyn Nell McAnally (Earl) of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren, Jaden Claire Everett of Starkville and Jasey LeAnne Sims of Cairo; two step-grandchildren, Trevor and Tayton Smith of Corinth; and two nephews, Jason McAnally (Melissa) of Nashville, TN, and James McAnally of St. Louis, MO; one great niece, Ella McAnally of Nashville, TN; and one great nephew, Pascal McAnally of St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Lowrey, Perry Sims, Kerry Sims, Lenny Sims, Don Sims, and Trevor Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Mickey Sims, Chip Sims, Jerry Hill, David Hill, Denny Smith, and Mickey Gilmore. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18th from 5 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, February 19th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS. Services will follow visitation on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with a graveside to follow at Forked Oak.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.