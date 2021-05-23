Jimmy Wayne "Bud" Sims (71) passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a veteran of the National Guard. He worked for the City of Jumpertown. He enjoyed working, watching westerns, tending to his cattle, playing dominos at the Jumpertown Service Station and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a people person and was always pulling pranks on others. His special skill was teaching his grandchildren how to drive. Services are 2 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11-2 Tuesday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery. Bud is survived by his wife of 52 years, Paulette Perrigo Sims of Blackland; his sons, Mikel Sims (Kelly) of Jumpertown and Kyle Sims of Blackland; his daughter, Tawanna Nash (Brad) of Sikeston, MI; his brother, David Sims (Lila) of Jumpertown; his sisters, Brenda Schrampfer (Jon) of GA and Bobbie Sims (David L.) of NC; his grandchildren, Kaylee Sims, Abby Stevenson, Marly Stevenson, Skyla Stevenson, Olivia Nash, Carson Nash, Brody Nash and Kyler Sims and his dog that was his best friend, Puppy Love. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lanelle Sims and his parents, James Edward and Vera Wade Strange Sims. Pallbearers are; Donnie Lauderdale, Joe Reed, Charles Melvin Geno, Scott Sims, Coy Perrigo and Shorty Morrison. Honorary pallbearers are; Greg Geno, Jimmy Moore, Berry Moore, Frankie "Brother" Perrigo, Bill Wimberly and Mack Mitchell. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
