Kenneth Lynn Sims, 68, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. Due to Covid protocols, a private family graveside service will be held. A public Celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. Sebrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ken was born August 4, 1952, in Greenville, MS, to the late C. A. Sims and Mae Johnson Massey. His maternal grandparents were the late Melton and Carrie Mae Johnson, paternal grandparents were the late Alley R. and Rosie Sims, and paternal step-grandparents were the late Archie and Estelle Massey. Preceding him in death were his stepfather J. R. Massey, brother-in-law Jimmy McIntyre and nephew Patrick McIntyre. He married the love of his life, Terry Case Sims on July 25, 1987, at First Baptist Church, Jackson, MS. He is survived by Terry and their children Scott C. Sims of Austin TX, Jacob Killens (Charity) of Seattle WA, and Jessica Killens Lott (Justin) of Madison MS. His grandchildren are Clark Cameron and Christian Sims of Austin TX, Daniel and Timothy Killens of Seattle WA, and Marley Kate Lott of Madison MS. He is also survived by his sisters Linda Sims McIntyre of Drew MS, and Cheryl White (Gene) of Raymond MS, brothers Ren Massey, Jr. (Paula) of Cedar Bluff MS and Roger Massey (Barbara) of Greenville MS, his mother-in-law Nancy Case and sister-in-law Lucy Gray (Bill) of New Albany MS, and brother-in-law David Case (Pam) of Philadelphia MS as well as nine nieces, nine nephews, and a host of great nieces and nephews. Ken graduated from Greenville High School where he was active in football, basketball and baseball. He served six years with the Army National Guard. He loved all things "Ole Miss", all things football and golf, playing guitar at home and with friends, and doing video shoots for Madison Central High School, for weddings and for other events. Ken's greatest love was telling others about Jesus. He joined First Baptist Jackson in 1982 where he actively served as a Deacon, member of the Evangelism and Hospital Visitation Committees, the VIP Team, as Vice President, Section Leader, and greeter of the Sanctuary Choir and a member of the Media-Technical Crew. For years he taught Sunday School in the student, college and young adult departments. He influenced hundreds of people as he encouraged them to "build their testimony" and to "be Jesus in your world of influence." The family wishes to thank Ken's care team at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center for their loving care during Ken's final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sanctuary Choir or the Student Ministry at First Baptist Jackson, 431 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39201.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.