Kenneth Hugh Sims, 79, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Stone Ridge of Farmington. He was born April 25, 1941, to J.R. and Geneva Sims. He was a farmer, Foreman for TVA, a member of Clausel Hill Independent Methodist Church and a Mason. He enjoyed fixing things, camping, spending time with his family and his dog, Buster. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service for family and close friends will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at New Lebanon Cemetery with Bro. Mike Moak officiating. Service are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Sims; his son, Kenny (April) Sims; daughters, Becky (Mike) Moak, Patsy Sims, Sandy Dalton and adopted daughter, Wanda Driscoll; two sisters, Lotese Henry and Louise Sims; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Mike Dalton; and two brothers, Harold Sims and Lowell Sims. Honorary pallbearers are Mark McAnally, Matthew Stephens, Daniel Stephens, Seth Burns, Chris Burns and Eddie Henry. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
