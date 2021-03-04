Marian Sims, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 22, 1935, to Clarence and Ester Taylor Owens. She graduated from Burton High School in 1953, and worked for Gensco Shoe Company for many years. She was a member of Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church, and enjoyed crafting and camping. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Forked Oak Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Perry (Judy) Sims and Kerry (Debbie) Sims; five grandchildren, Corey (Tamara) Sims, Jamey Sims, Jeremy Sims, Eric Sims (finance' Meggie) and Andrew (Brooks) Sims; and three great- grandchildren, Kylie, Kelsey and Blake Sims. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Billy Sims; her parents; one sister, Hestine Sims; and one nephew, Jesse Sims. Pallbearers are Cory Sims, Jeremy Sims, Andrew Sims and Jared Sims. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis , TN 38105-9959. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.