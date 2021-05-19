Ptosha Sims, 51, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at St Francis Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday May 22, 2021 11:00 a.m. Body will lie in state 10:00 - 10:50 one hour to service time at Greater New Shiloh M.B. Church 839 Maywood Street Memphis, TN 38114. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove M.B.Church Cemetery Red Banks,MS . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

