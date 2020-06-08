Johnie C. "DOC" Sims, Sr.

73, passed away on Thurs., June 4, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Johnie C. Sims, Sr. was born to his late parents, Doc Sims and Mada Sims on June 27, 1945 in Tupelo. Doc graduated from Fannie Carter High. He worked at Super Sagless but he attended church at Jolly's Chapel MBC and Poplar Springs. Doc is survived by his wife Mada Sulue Bailey-Sims. One daughter; Tarry Clifton (Sims) of Marietta, Ga. One daughter; Valerie (Johnie) Sims, Jr. of Tupelo. Five grandchildren; Tiffany Clifton, George Gibbs III, Maya Gibbs, Christian Sims, Bella Grace Sims and one great-grandchild; Justyce Pereyra. The visitation will be Tues., June 9, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with the necessary safety policies implemented. The service will be Wed., June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the OKolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Rev. Chalmers officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

