William Carl "Billy" Sims, 52, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

