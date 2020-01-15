Baby boy Brently Rhea Charles Sipes, 1 month old, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Women's Hospital in Tupelo. Brentley was born, December 11, 2019, in New Albany, the son of Patience Lashea Blackard and Jordan Taylor Sipes. He is survived by his parents; Grandparents, Trica and William Fletcher of Pontotoc; Derek Blackard and Lisa Hill of East Union; and Nickie and John Sipes of Pontotoc; Great-grandmother, Tammie Owens of Thaxton; Great-great grandparents, Sandra Blackard, of Myrtle, and Janie Criswell of Ellistown; Great-great-great grandmother, Betty Priest of Guntown; Uncle, Damrian Blackard; and Aunts, Skyla Blackard, Journey Turner, and Maddie Fletcher. Brentley was preceded in death by Great-great-grandparents, Charles Blackard, and Sally and Billy Joe Priest. The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Nathan Hamilton, officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park, with Damrian Blackard and Jeremy Owens, serving as pallbearers. The visitation will be from 11:00 A. M. until service time on Friday.
