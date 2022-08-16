Bounmy Sirasombath, 77, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at his home in Tupelo after a lengthy illness. He was born June 5, 1945 in Vientiane, Laos to Thit Sy Sirasombath and Nang Khot Sirasombath. Growing up in Laos, Bounmy faced many hardships but during the 1980's he was able to bring his family to the United States with the help of sponsors. Before his immigration he became a Buddhist Monk, served in the Royal Army of Laos, and obtained the rank of Sergeant Major. After moving to Tupelo, Bounmy worked at Super Sagless for fourteen years. He went on to work for Cooper Tire for seventeen years, until his retirement. He attended First Presbyterian Church as well as Calvary Baptist Church. Bounmy leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Souphy; his children, Boudsady Vicki Jenkins (Chris) of Tupelo, Khempheth Sirasombath of Ridgeland, and Bounsou Sonny Sirsombath (Christy) of Bartlett, Tennessee; Grandchildren, Taylor Brooke Jenkins, Aysa Marie Sirsombath, Addison Layne Sirasombath, Darby Claire Gregory, and Ryan Christopher Jenkins; his siblings, Somboun Sirasombath (Bouakham) of Mobile, Alabama, Keomany Bannavong, Pheng Sirasombath, Khoone Sirasombath, and Somphone Sirasombath, all of Vientiane, Laos; and a special nephew, Anthony Pearson. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Khanty Sirasombath and Seng Sirasombath; and a son, Ketmany Sirasombath. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Street Chapel. Pallbearers will be Somboun Sirasombath, Khempheth Sirasombath, Bounsou Sonny Sirasombath, Chris Jenkins, Anthony Pearson, and Singthong Sananikone. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
