Ketmany Sirasombath, 39, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center due to an extended illness. He was born in Thailand to Bounmy Sirasombath and Souphy Bouaphavong Sirasombath. He is a Shannon High School graduate. Ketmany worked at multiple manufacturing companies over the years. He enjoyed fishing, four wheel riding and spending time with his daughter, Aysa. He is survived by his parents, Bounmy and Souphy Sirasombath; daughter, Aysa Marie Sirasombath; sister, Boudsady Vicki Jenkins and her husband, Chris of Tupelo; two brothers, Khemp Sirasombath of Jackson and Bonsou "Sonny" Sirasombath of Memphis; one uncle, Somboun "Joe" Sirasombath of Mobile, Alabama and two nieces, Taylor Brooke Jenkins and Addison Layne Sirasombath. He is preceeded in death by his grandparents, Thitsy Sirasombath, Vandy Sirasombath, Khamsy Bouaphavong and Tem Bouaphavong. A service honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Dwain Ard officiating. Burial will be in Verona City Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Khemp Sirasombath, Bonsou "Sonny" Sirasombath, Chris Moses, Jeremy Ard, Graham Howard, Chris Jenkins and Khamsouk Praseut. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
