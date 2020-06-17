Frank Foster Sisco, 74, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born to Jessie and Lucille Hayes Sisco on July 5, 1945 in Lafayette County, MS. He was a jack of all trades and a master of none. A hard worker, who believed in helping other people, whether you knew them or not. He was a one of a kind person and enjoyed spending time with his family, which he loved dearly. Frank is survived by his daughter, Donna Sisco-Tutor of Pontotoc; stepdaughter, Debbie Peak(Earl) of Laurel; 2 grandchildren, Chasity Cossey(Justin) and Chance Tutor all of Pontotoc; 4 great-grandchildren, Caden, Marley, Remington "Bubba" and Ally; brother, Eddie Sisco(Renae) of Thaxton; 3 sisters, Willie Mae Lewinsk(Tony) of Deerborn, MI, Linda Mullis of Cassatt, SC, and Ann Franks of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, John Henry, William "Bill", Jesse "Buddy", and Roy Sisco; 3 sisters, Mollie "Sis" Framak, Francis Whiteside, and Brenda Sisco; 2 brothers-in-law, Cazz Framak and Leroy Mullis; 1 sister-in-law, Gillie "Tincy" Sisco; son, Frankie Sisco; nephews, Buster Framak, Bubba Sisco, Randy Sisco, Roy Sisco, and Billy Chilcut; and a niece, Brenda Walton. Graveside Service will be at 11AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Guinn Cemetery with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Billy Sisco, Jessie Sisco, Billy Dobbs, Matthew Sisco, Justin Cossey, and Chance Tutor. Honorary Pallbearers: his great-grandsons and all his coffee shop friends. "Glad you got to see me!" - Frank
