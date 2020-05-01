Mildred Tallant Sisk passed away on April 30, 2020 at Somerby Assisted Living in Birmingham, Alabama at the age of 86. She was born in Golden, Mississippi on January 30, 1934 to Ernest and Mabel Tallant. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James "Jimmy" Sisk; daughter, Debbie Fischer; and her parents. She is lovingly remembered by her son, Allen Sisk (Mitzi) of Cullman, AL; her daughter, Sharon "Shay" Luna (Mark) of Birmingham, AL; her sister, Sandra Schlicht (Rusty) of Nettleton, MS; ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Mildred was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Nettleton Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on trips with life-long friends, reading, shopping, and playing cards/dominoes. There will be a private graveside service at 2 PM on Saturday, May 2, at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, MS with Minister Drew Kizer officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nettleton Church of Christ, PO Box 97, Nettleton, MS 38858, the Alzheimer's Association, or the American Cancer Society.
