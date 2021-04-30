Reverend Sandra Trest Sisson passed away at her residence on April 19, 2021. She was born on July 28, 1940 in Laurel, MS to the late Warner Alexander Trest and Lillian Ersell Miller Trest. Sandra was raised in Louisville, MS, and finished high-school there in 1958. She attended Belhaven College in Jackson, MS, where she met and married Dr. Charles Sisson, Jr. They were blessed with two children, Charles Augustus and Ione Elizabeth. In 1972, after living in Germany and Colorado, the family made their permanent home in Amory, MS. Sandra and Dr. Sisson enjoyed traveling and spending time at their home in North Carolina, going to Southern gospel singings, watching movies, documentaries and reading. Their home library held an extensive collection of books and journals. Not only was Sandra a Bible scholar, she was well-versed in world history, politics and current events. Sandra was a lover all animals, particularly English Cocker Spaniels. A special passion she shared with her daughter, Elizabeth, was raising and showing this breed of dog. They entered their dogs in many shows and events across the United States. She also enjoyed teaching and training other dog enthusiasts the steps to groom and show their own animals. After the tragic loss of her daughter, Sandra found her life moving in a new direction. She felt called to enter seminary and continue her education in order to become a Presbyterian minister. For more than 25 years, Sandra fulfilled her lifework of ministry as pastor of the Wren, Aberdeen and Okolona Presbyterian churches. After her health forced her to retire from full-time service in the ministry, she considered it an honor and a privilege to continue mentoring people and giving spiritual guidance. Until the end of her life, Sandra was an example of Christian love and service to all. Survivors include her son, Charles A. Sisson, III (Lisa); grandchildren and their families, Emma Kate Gunn (Will), Blake Thompson (Bev); sister-in-law, Kyung Trest; niece, Myong San Miguel; nephews, Warren Trest, Randy Trest, and John Trest; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Penny Sisson; her childhood friend, B.J. Kelleghan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles A. Sisson, Jr.; daughter, Ione Elizabeth Sisson; brothers, Warren and Wendell Trest; nephew, Wendy Trest; special friend, Helga Tustin; and her many pets. Graveside memorial services for Reverend Sisson will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3:00 pm, 2021, at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory, MS with Dr. Tom Cheatham officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery prior to the service. Reverend Sisson's gamily is grateful for the kindness and exceptional care provided by the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care of Lee County. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Aberdeen Animal Shelton (P.O. Box 784, Aberdeen, MS 39730) or Amory Humane Society (1317 Old Highway 6, Amory, MS 38821)
