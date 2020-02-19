Services to celebrate the life of David Sitton, 75, will be held Friday at 2:00 PM at Foote Street Church of Christ with burial to follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home. David died on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 27, 1944 to the late James Earl and Elva Pharr Sitton. He was a 1962 graduate of Alcorn Central High School and was a longtime member of Foote Street Church of Christ where he served as a deacon for many years. He was retired as a branch manager from Refreshments Inc. David loved Alcorn Central basketball and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was always an encourager to everyone. He is survived by his loving wife, Vernita Sitton; son, Scott Sitton and wife Stacey; daughters, Vonda Jobe and her husband Brad and Tiffany Sitton. Grandchildren, Madison Jobe Darby and husband Bishop, Ian Jobe and wife Keely, Halle Jobe, Hannah Sitton, Carson Sitton and John David Sitton; brothers, Edward Sitton and wife Ola Mae, Danny Sitton and wife Bobbie; and a sister, Shirley and husband Marvin Hight. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harold Sitton; sisters, Jimi Wellborn, Mary Nell Wigginton and June Monroe. Pallbearers will be Eddie Moore, Rick Rogers, Johnny Purvis, Jason Grisham, Mike Whitehurst, and Chris Grisham. Honorary pallbearers will be Arthur Wroten, Harold Jones, Johnny Bennett and Wayne McAlpin and members of the Corinth Kiwanis Club. The service will be officiated by Reed Swindle, Charles Curtis, and Nelson Hight. Memorials can be left in honor of David Sitton to Bible Missions Work c/o Foote Street Church of Christ, 903 Foote Street Corinth, MS 38834. Online condolences can be left at www.MemorialCorinth.com.
