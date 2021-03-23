Violet Mae Tucker Sizemore, 90, went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was the daughter of James Gaither Tucker, Sr. and Maude Holloway Tucker. She was born on August 16, 1930. Violet grew up in Becker Bottom and attended Becker School. She married Paul "Tuff" Sizemore on December 25, 1945. They were blessed with 3 children. She was a big collector of salt and pepper shakers and dolls. She loved quilting and spending time with her children and grand children. She is survived by her daughter, Anna Sizemore Law, and her sons, Rick Sizemore (Monda), and Sonny Sizemore; grandchildren, Jason Young (Cathy), Nathan Sizemore (Sam), Courtney Adams (Evan), Brittany Purnell (Marc); great-grandchildren, Blake Vernon, Bryson Walters, Billie Young, Charli Kate, Ty and Owen Adams, Bo Sizemore and Evie Purnell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Tuff" Sizemore and grandchild, Michael Young. Funeral Services for Mrs. Sizemore will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Mike Tucker and Bro. Ray Carroll officiating. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Garden in Smithville, MS. Pallbearers will be Jason Young, Nathan Sizemore, Evan Adams, Bryson Walter, Marc Purnell, Blake Vernon, Ed Tucker, Jerry Marshall and Raymond Tucker. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
