ASHLAND, MS -- James Curtis Skelton, 76, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Church of Jesus Christ with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church also Friday 10:00am until service.

