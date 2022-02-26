Ms. Linda Carol Skelton, 69, passed away on February 26, 2022, at her home. Ms. Skelton was born in Mississippi on April 15, 1952 to Dennis Jacob Simmons and Winnie Mae Reasons Simmons. She was retired from the furniture industry where she worked as a seamstress. A Memorial Service will be held at Houston Funeral Home, Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Dr. Daniel Heeringa officiating. Ms. Skelton is survived by her daughter, Glenda Willis Burdine of Houston, MS; her sons, Al (Brandi) Smith of Houston, MS, Adam (Brooke) Willis of Memphis, TN, Jody Skelton of Bruce, MS and Dennis Skelton of Vardaman, MS; her grandchildren, Dustin Smith, Daniel Smith, Ashtyn Smith, Rowan Smith, Alex Smith, Braden Grove, Brandt Willis, Madeline Burdine, Walker Burdine, Jonathan Skelton and Karsen Skelton; her Great-Grandchildren, Parker Smith, Dani Smith, and Peyton Smith. Ms. Skelton is preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
