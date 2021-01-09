Albert Lewis Skinner, 74, passed away Friday, January 08, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, January 14, private, family only, at Berea Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Rowland Mills Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.