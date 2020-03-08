IUKA -- Billy Paul Skinner, 82, passed away Sunday, March 08, 2020, at his residence in Iuka. Services will be on Tuesday, March 10, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, March 9, from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Bishop Cemetery.

