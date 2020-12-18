Ila Mae Cummings Skinner, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 7, 1930 to the late Columbus Cummings and the late Gertrude Allen Cummings. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, a farmer, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. There will be a private family service Sunday at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. John Griffus officiating. Family and friends are welcome to join in the prayer at Mt. Gilead Cemetery for the burial. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her children: Freeda Hall of FL, Jimmy (Wanda) Skinner of Amory, Ila Cherie (Stanley) Saucier of Fulton, Carolyn (Tony) Embrey of Golden, Jeff (Cindy) Skinner of Fulton; 23 grandchildren, 26 great, grandchildren and several great, great, grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, V.L. Skinner, daughter, Brenda Hall, and her 9 siblings. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Skinner, Jeff Skinner, Tony Embrey, Justin Embrey, Jamie Cook, Johnny Ross Online condolences can be expressed at ww.senterfuneraldirectors.com
