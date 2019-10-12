BURNSVILLE -- Jeffery Lamar Skinner, 55, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at his residence in Burnsville. Services will be on Monday, October 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Glen. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Glen. Burial will follow at Rowland Mills Cemetery.

