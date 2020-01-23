BALDWYN, MS -- Peggie Ann Skinner, 70, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her residence in Baldwyn, MS. Services will be on Memorial service Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive M.B. Church in Baldwyn, MS.. at Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of final arrangements..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.