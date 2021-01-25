Virginia Skinner, 79, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Virginia graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1960 and earned her bachelors degree from MS State University in 1964. She retired from teaching and she enjoyed playing Bunco and spending time with her family. She was a loving grandmother and she was a member of First Methodist Church in Saltillo. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 @ 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Joy King of Saltillo; son, Bruce Skinner (Maggie) of Baldwyn; brothers, Danny Holt (Jackie) of Southaven, MS and Melvin Holt (Wanda) of Maumelle, AR; grandchildren, Jeffrey Andrew King and Vincent Patrick Skinner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Overson Leon "Coon" Holt and Earline Parker Holt; brother, Randy Holt; son, Jeffrey Carl Skinner; grandparents, Joyice Cox Parker, Oather R. Parker, Archie Holt and Pleas Holt. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
