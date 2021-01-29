Mattie Skipper Brown, 67, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Pool's Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM at Pool's Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow at Pool's Memorial Gardens.

