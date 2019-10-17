Elizabeth Ann Ingram was born July 5, 1953 in Beloit, WI to the late William Howard and Willie Mae Bell Ingram. Elizabeth was the fourth child of eight children and she was affectionately referred to as "Ann." Ann graduated from South Beloit High School in South Beloit, IL. She furthered her education at Itawamba Community College in Tupelo, MS where she received an Associate of Arts Degree in Early Childhood Development. Ann professed Christ at an early age in life. She attended and was a member of Pontotoc Second Baptist Church for many years. Later, in her golden years, she united with East Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS and remained a member throughout her earthly life. Ann was an occupational industrial seamstress. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition, she enjoyed reading and traveling. Ann was a very humble and meek person, who cherished and loved life profoundly. Her personality was warm and kind. She believed that love wasn't put in one's heart to stay, but that love was meant to give away. Elizabeth Ann Ingram Cutler Slack passed on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center In-Patient Hospice Unit in Tupelo, MS after many complications from an audacious chronic medical condition. She was preceded in death by her sister Martha Jo Cushshon on Friday, October 11, 2019. Ann was the mother of two children whom she loved dearly, Michael James (Jamie) Cutler, Jr. and Marcus Jerome (Mark) Cutler. She was the bride and wife of Perry Slack for 24 vigorous years. Ann leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Perry Slack of Pontotoc, MS; two sons, Michael James (Jamie) Cutler, Jr. and Marcus Jerome (Mark) Cutler of Pontotoc, MS; three brothers, George (Billy) Ingram of Reedbugs, WI, James (Jimmy) Ingram of Indianapolis, IN, and Robert (Bobby) Ingram of Houston, TX; three sisters, Lottie Huggins of St. Louis, MO, Eva Ingram of Indianapolis, IN, and Janet Farr of Pontotoc, MS; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019, from 1 pm to 7 pm, with family hour from 6 pm to 7 pm, at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 am at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Viewing will be available one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
