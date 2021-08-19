Hamilton, MS - Billy Euel Slade, 84, met his Savior face to face on August 18, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle, Columbus, MS. Born on July 8, 1937, in Carnes, MS, he was the son of the late Rev. William Albert Slade and Ava Reid Slade. Billy grew up in a large family in Forrest County, MS and was a Class of 1955 graduate of Forrest County AHS. He married the love of his life, Vergie Smith Slade, on July 20, 1957, and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage. Over the years, he worked for Royster Fertilizer Co., American Colloid Co., and retired from Lane Furniture in Verona, MS in 2007. A longtime member of Southside Baptist Church, Aberdeen, MS, he was a patient and humble servant who loved the Lord and demonstrated that love to everyone who knew him. He was the model of a strong Christian and leaves a legacy of steadfast faith in Christ. Billy loved to study the Bible and teaching to others. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing, and working in his yard. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working with his hands. He loved to discuss the old days and visit with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A man who touched many lives, Billy will be missed by those who knew and loved him. His legacy of love will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. Left behind to treasure his memory are his wife, Vergie Slade of Hamilton; his children, Larry Slade (Henrietta), Hamilton, Janet Cranford (Doug), Caledonia, MS, Sherry West (Ron), Hamilton, Terry Slade (Donna), Hamilton; grandchildren, Scot Slade, Brandon Angle (Kelly), Shea Slade (Summer), Kayla Pruitt (Casey), Whitney Watson (Dustin), Sierra Welch (Dylan), Kara Chaney (Brandon), Emilee Slade, Brian West (Molly), Trisha Foster, and Ryan Cranford; his sister, Bobbie Slade Duncan, Purvis, MS and brother Douglas Dwight Slade, McHenry, MS. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William F. Slade, Walter "Bud" Slade, Thomas "Gene" Slade, and his sisters, Bennie Slade Lawler, Donnie Slade Smith, Bonnie Slade Murphy. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 21 at 2:00 pm at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Aberdeen, MS with George Collins, Jr and Terry Benton officiating. Burial will follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Lackey, MS with pallbearers being Scot Slade, Brandon Angle, Shea Slade, Casey Pruitt, Dustin Watson, Dylan Welch, Brandon Chaney, and Brian West. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandsons. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, August 20 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org. To send flowers to the family in memory of Billy Slade, please visit our flower store.
