TISHOMINGO -- Frances Slaughter, 60, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Faith in Christ Church Cemetery.

