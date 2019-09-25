Frances Elizabeth Slaughter, 60, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Memphis, TN, on December 31, 1958, to Robert Ray Slaughter and Betty Whittington Slaughter. She enjoyed fishing, tending to her chickens, and being with her dog. She loved spending time with friends and cooking out. Services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. T.L. Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Faith in Christ Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a her mother, Betty Slaughter, of Nashville, TN; a sister, Marian Slaughter Black (Allen) of Nashville, TN; 3 nephews, Dustin Black of Nashville, TN, Wilmon Black of New York, NY, and Cody Black of Nashville, TN; 2 great-nieces, Brooklyn and Grace Black; friend and soul sister, Alisa Mink Long (Jason); god-daughter, Brandy Swartz (Rynn); god-son, Buddy Mink; 6 grand-god-sons, Tyler Thomas, Josh Thomas, Cody Mink, Christopher Dennis, Anthony Dennis, and Zechariah Swartz; and 2 grand-god-daughters, Erin Thomas and Courtney Mink. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Ray Slaughter; and her grand-god-daughter, Patience Rene Mink. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
