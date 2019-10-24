BRUCE -- Frank Slaughter, Jr., 87, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at home in Bruce. Services will be on Sun, Oct. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on Sun, Oct 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.

