Michael Lee Slaughter, 53, passed away December 25, 2020 at home in Pontotoc. Michael joined the Navy in 1984, right out of high school, as a sonar technician, later became a Navy Seal as a part of Seal Team 6. After his service in the military he resided in Jonesboro, AR where he married Donna and had two daughters, and worked as an electrician. Survivors include his mother, Merle Plunkett(Larry); his siblings, Ann "Peewee" Compton, Lisa McKlemurry(Carl), Jerry Gean(Teresa), Terry Gean(Teresa), Ricky Gean(Donna), Cynthia Gross(Robert), Lisa Greene, Melissa Blake(Jamie), Jonathan Slaughter, Lawrence Slaughter, and Keith Plunkett; daughters, Destiny and Carissa Slaughter; and his four grandsons, Rylan Jennings(8), Ja'Kobe Williams(7), Ja'Marcus Williams(6), and Ja'Corrian Williams(5). He is preceded in death by Dad, L.C. Slaughter; and his grandparents, Mike and Mary Waldo Crawford. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2PM at Harvest Time Church of God, 289 W. 8th St. Pontotoc, MS, with Bro. David Hall officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Honorary Pallbearers: Connor Stacks, Cooper Stacks, Dalton Suddieth, John Allen Ray, Nicholas Tucker, Lawrence Slaughter, Jonathan Slaughter, and Cayden Slaughter.
