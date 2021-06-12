Timothy Scott Slaughter, 60, passed away Sunday, June 08, 2021, at his residence in Dennis. Services will be on Sunday, June 13th from 3pm until 5pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on with viewing from 3 until 5pm Sunday. at To view obit information and to leave condolences click on tributes link at associatedfamily.com. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME -TUPELO is in charge of arrangements. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Slaughter family. .

