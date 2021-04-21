Rickey Eugene "Rick" Slay, 69, departed this life for his life eternal on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth after a period of declining health due to Covid-19. Rick was born in Boise, Idaho on January 13, 1952 to the late Stanley Slay and Gwena Lough Slay. He grew up there and eventually went to college at the College of the Siskiyous in Weed, California. Rick served honorably in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a Seabee and was stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi. He spent the rest of his life in Mississippi, primarily in the Tupelo area. On May 18, 2013, he married Dorothy Carter Slay and they made their home in the Farmington Community of Alcorn County until his death. He was a longtime member of the East Heights Baptist Church in Tupelo. His last many years of working life were for Golden Flake Snack Foods where he served in several capacities but enjoyed running a route all over Northeast Mississippi best of all. Rick was easy going and enjoyed being with his family. He loved piddling on his tractor and working in his shop. He was a master woodworker and loved making items for his family and close friends. He enjoyed traveling and made countless mission trips in the USA serving his fellow man. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with his son, Hunter Slay, speaking. A graveside committal service will be held immediately afterwards at Priceville Cemetery in East Tupelo. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Friday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Friday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Survivors include his wife, Dottie Slay of the Farmington Community in Alcorn County and her family; his 5 sons, Nicholas "Nic" Slay of Eggville, Samuel Slay (Miriam) of Memphis, TN, Wesley Slay (Houpe) of Tupelo, Mason Slay of Tupelo, and Hunter Slay (Meaghan) of Mooreville; the mother of his children, Sandy Slay of Eggville; his siblings, Emily Slay, Mark Slay, and Mike Slay, Kathy Slay Hoffman and Shonna Slay of Fort Jones, CA; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to East Heights Baptist Church, 205 Lake St., Tupelo, MS 38804 or to a charity of the donor's choice.
