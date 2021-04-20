Rick Slay, 69, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from Noon - service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Priceville Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.