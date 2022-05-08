J.W. Slayton, 77, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. He was a veteran of the US Army and was federalized by President Kennedy. He served as Justice Court Judge in the 5th District and was Chief of Police in Belmont. He was a retired business owner and loved watching Gunsmoke, gardening and riding the grandchildren and great-grandchildren on his scooter. He was a member of Fairview Holy Church of Christ, Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 10, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. David Kelley officiating. Burial will be in Dennis Memory Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 58 1/2 years, Janice Slayton; three children, Terry Slayton (Samantha), Sherry Holland (Scotty) and Wendy Shumaker (David); five grandchildren, Sommer Ainsworth (Adam), Tori Cromeans (Gavin), Olivia Hall (Jeremy), Chase Shumaker (Morgan) and Andy Slayton; nine great grandchildren, Carter, Carrington, Everleigh, Matthias, River, Matox, Silas, Sayla Jane and Mary Jane; one brother, Gary Slayton (Debra); sisters-in-law, Debbie Slayton and Charlotte Slayton; brothers-in-law, Bobby Patterson and Rex Patterson (Linda); special family members, Albine, Sabine and Jay and a host of nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny W. and Annie Mae Wells Slayton; four brothers, Richard "Ricky" Slayton, Billy Doyle Slayton, Phillip Slayton and an infant brother; four sisters, Jetty Slayton, Joe Nell Slayton, Bobby Dell Slayton and Floie Mae Poole. Pallbearers will be Adam Ainsworth, Gavin Cromeans, Jeremy Hall, Chase Shumaker, Andy Slayton and Jay Rodriguez. Visitation will be Monday, May 9, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.