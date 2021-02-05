Phillip Wayne "Red" Slayton was born in Red Bay, AL on March 27, 1961 and passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Phillip was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He was a hard working man, a truck driver and had worked at Sanderson Ready Mix for over twenty years. He was a jack of all trades. His hobby was trading but his passion was taking care of his family. He will truly be missed. He was a member of Fairview Holy Church of Christ, Belmont, MS. Services will be Sunday, February 7, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Wayne Bumgart and Scott Bridges officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Holy Church of Christ Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He leaves behind his wife of thirty-nine years - Charlotte Slayton; two wonderful children - Justine Allen (Kevin) and Justin Slayton (Kelsey); one wonderful grandson - Trevin Allen; one sister - Floie Mae Poole; two brothers - J.W. Slayton (Janice) and Gary Slayton (Debra); sister-in-law - Debbie Slayton and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Annie Mae Slayton, three brothers, Richard "Ricky" Slayton, Billy Doyle Slayton and an infant brother and three sisters, Jetty Slayton, Bobby Nell Slayton and Joe Nell Slayton. Pallbearers will be Jason Slayton, Timothy Smith, Kenny Poole, David Shumaker, Scott Holland, Michael Congdon and Jonathan Thorne. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Poole and Terry Slayton. Visitation will be Saturday, February 6, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
