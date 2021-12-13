William David Sloan, 57, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at NMMC- Gilmore in Amory. He was born April 12, 1964 in Amory to the late William Albert and Bessie Adams Sloan. For many years, David worked alongside his father at Sloan Construction, building many homes in Monroe County. He also worked at Cooper Tire for nearly 15 years before joining Sunbelt Construction. He was raised in a large family and his family was most important to him. David also had a larger than life personality and never met a stranger. He loved a crowd and was often found telling and entertaining with one of his many tales. More than anything he was proud of what Sloan Farms, that he had worked so hard to establish, had become. He loved nothing more than to spend time on the farm working his cows. He also enjoyed going to MSU and Smithville ballgames. David was a member of Cason Baptist Church. He is survived by his best friend and soulmate, Kim Keebler, Amory and her children that David loved as his own, Priscilla Hathcock (Derrick), Smithville and Presley Keebler; step mother, O'Clay Sloan; sisters, Brenda Cruse (Jimmy), Nettleton, Jo Conaway (Rick), Pontotoc, Wanda "Bug" Sloan, Shannon and Sandy Stovall (Rick), Shannon; brothers, Johnny Sloan (Carol), Amory, Robin Sloan (Jennifer), Hatley, Tommy Sloan (Dana), Nettleton and Eric Sloan (Lauren), Amory; sister in law, Pat Roberts, TX ; aunt, Dawn Cantrell, Nettleton and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Dan Roberts; niece, Mytina Sloan and nephews, Justin Michael Sloan and Camden Blake Hood. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Robert Fowlkes and Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Sloan, Donnie Sloan, Barry Williams, Jake Sloan, Hal Morgan, Andy Hood and Derrick Hathcock. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 5PM until 8 PM. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.