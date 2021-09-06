Donald Lee Sloan, 73, passed away September 6, 2021 at NMMC-Hospice, Tupelo, MS. He was born September 27, 1947 to Lee Roy and Birdie Kitchens Sloan. Donald Lee graduated from Ecru High School in 1965. After graduating, he attended Mississippi State University and Blue Mountain College. He worked for Tennessee Tombigbee River Valley Management, Monts Tobacco Co., and then retired from Action Lane Co. Donald Lee loved the Lord. He was a devoted and active member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church for most of his life. He served as a long time Sunday School Teacher (45 years), Deacon (41 years), and a member of the Cemetery Committee (45 years). He was very educated in the Bible and received a degree from Blue Mountain College. He loved studying and educating himself about the Bible. He was a mentor to many. It was a great joy for him to share his love of Christ and the Bible to others. He also loved to spend time outside gardening. Creating and cooking his own recipes in the kitchen, was something he enjoyed as well. His sense of humor and mischievousness will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Cherry Creek Baptist Church and community, family, and friends for their support during Donald Lee's illness. Donald Lee is survived by his sister, Dianne Benjamin(Danny); nieces, Danae Horton(Randy) and Heather Bolen Benjamin; great nephew and nieces, Alex Weeks(Storm), Destiny Griffin(Robert), Sloan Horton, and Heath Benjamin; great great nieces, Haisley Carter Griffin, Maisyn Ann Weeks, and Ava Riley Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Birdie Kitchens Sloan; grandparents, Kitty and Roy Sloan and Augie and Nettie Kitchens; and his nephew, Dannon Benjamin. Services will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3PM at Cherry Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Dustin Long and Bro. Jim (JR) Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Cherry Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will begin at 12PM Wednesday, September 8th and continue to service time at Cherry Creek Baptist Church.
