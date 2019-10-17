TUPELO, MS -- Madchen Sloan, 21, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at . in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel M. B. Church in Plantersville, MS. Rev. Jack Shelton will be officiatiing. Interment will be at Porter Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel M. B. Church. Dignity Funeral Home, Inc of Pontotoc, MS entrusted with arrangements.

