William "Sloan" Joseph Butler Sloan, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Pontotoc County. He was born in Tupelo on January 9, 2003 to Brad and Kirsten Butler Sloan. He was a member of several organizations which include, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, NAMS football, AFJROTC at New Albany High School, Drill Team, Color Guard, Rifle Team, PT Competitor, a private in Mississippi National Guard, Civil War reenactor, a member of the 15th MS Infantry and 45th MS Infantry reenactment groups, and member of the University Greys Camp # 1803 SCV. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at By Faith Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Rev. Tom Wilson, Major Luis Prejean and Master Sargent Willie Payne officiating. Graveside service will follow in the New Albany City Cemetery with Military Honors. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his parents, William Bradley Sloan and Kirsten Liane Butler Sloan; two sisters, Reagan Sloan of New Albany and Hanna Lewis of Jacksonville, FL; Paternal grandparents, Gene and Diann Sloan of Saltillo, Maternal grandparents, Ray and Joyce Butler of Pontotoc; Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Pallbearers will be, J.B. Hill, Skyler Harmon, Micah Butler, Roger Mazuca, Jonathon Butler, Vann Prince, Tucker McDonald, Kenneth Chappell, Wilson Marshall and Jacob Marshall. Honorary pallbearers will be 15th and 45th MS Infantry, NAHS AFJROTC, Cedar Bush Mess and all of his high school friends. Visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm at United Funeral Service. Also, on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at By Faith Baptist Church in Pontotoc from noon till 2:00 pm. We are asking due to COVID-19 guidelines to be aware of your surroundings and be as quickly as possible visiting with the family. This will help with distancing from each other and not standing in a line for a long period of time. As we are slowly moving towards opening back up at full capacity, we value our families and ask that all comply to the State guidelines. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to AFJROTC at New Albany High School. Make checks payable to AFJROTC NAHS, attn; Major Luis Prejean. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
