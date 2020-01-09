Michael Sluppick SR., 70, passed away on January 09, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility after a brief illness. He spent forty years driving semi trucks and raising his family. He was born on November 05, 1949 in Chicago, IL but always considered NY his hometown. He was a U.S. Vietnam Navy Veteran. He was of the Jewish Faith. Private services will be held at a later date. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Sluppick of Baldwyn; sister, Juanita (Don) Zientara of Arlington, VA; brother, Saro (Jane) Sluppick of Memphis, TN. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Sluppick and a son, Michael Sluppick, JR. mmfn/macninist mate of the U.S. Navy both of Memphis, TN. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

