AMORY -- Christopher Richard Smaglick, 57, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore, in Amory. Services will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 7:30 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory . Visitation will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory.

