RIPLEY, MS -- Kathryn Elizabeth Smallwood, 69, passed away Thursday, November 07, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Monday November 11, 2019 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley Mississippi . Burial will follow at New Albany City Cemetery.

