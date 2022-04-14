Samuel David Smart, better known as "Poppa" (or Pops, Pop, or any variation his grandchildren could come up with), by those who loved him most, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022. The patriarch of the Smart clan, Poppa presented a shining example of the value of hard work, and he showed his love for his family through exactly that. He worked for the Soil Conservation Service for 42 years and had been enjoying his retirement since. He loved his wife of 63 years, Patsy, ardently, and their marriage was a model for the generations that followed him. Poppa was stubborn, and thankfully passed his hardheadedness to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved to camp, especially in the Smoky Mountains, but after his grandkids were born spent many summers in Jackson, yelling out the camper door to whatever grandchild just walked out to "make sure that door was closed!" Camping memories are some of the fondest Poppa's family has with him. Poppa could usually be found in his recliner watching Westerns (if his beloved Atlanta Braves weren't playing) with his pups in his lap; cajoling his visiting family to stay for dinner until they finally said yes. Poppa's love for his family was so evident in that cajoling. No matter how long they stayed, it wasn't long enough for Pops, and his many grandchildren were one of the greatest joys of his life. Our hearts break over the loss of our steadfast leader of the pack, but we rejoice that he walks with Jesus now, to await the rest of his family in Eternity. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Miller Smart of Okolona; daughter, Karen Hall (Jeff) and their children, Bryan Hall (Carley), Brent Hall, and Brice Hall; son, Keith Smart (Marti) their children, Tony Smart (Kasidi), Chance Smart (Summer), and Evan (Katie Jo); son, Marvin Smart and his children, Caleb Smart (Laken) and Caitlin Hawkins (Wesley); son, Brad Smart (Janet) and their children, Sam Smart, Cara Smart, Reagan Smart, and Laylaih Smart; sister, Jane Pollan of Grenada; brother, Wendell Smart of Grenada; and five great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Florence Smart; brother, Robby Smart; brother-in-law, Tiny Pollan; sister-in-law, Faye Smart; daughter-in-law, Brenda Smart; brothers-in-law, Chuck Miller and Gene Miller. Visitation will be Friday, April 15, 2022 from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Private funeral service will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11:00 am at Lee Memorial Chapel with Bro. Calvin Miller officiating and Bro. John Davis, Bro. Jerry Estes, and Janet Smart with words of reflection. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Tony Smart, Chance Smart, Evan Smart, Caleb Smart, Bryan Hall, Sam Smart, Brent Hall, Brice Hall, and Reagan Smart.
