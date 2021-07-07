Terry Allan Smith, 58, passed away July 6, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was a graduate of Pontotoc High School and Memphis State University. While living in Memphis, he worked as a paralegal and a chef for Huey's catering. He returned to Pontotoc to help manage the family business. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. Survivors include his husband, Jon Smith; mother, Patricia Smith; sisters, Darlene Smothers(Chris), Memphis, TN, Laura Orr(Chris), Memphis, TN, Samantha Rose Reynolds(Craig), Pontotoc, MS; and nieces and nephews, Neil Wright(Tabatha), Olivia, Kailan, and Rosalynn Reynolds, Jceylee, Christopher "Pete", Hollis Miller, Hollie Miller, and Logan Orr. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Smith; his mother, Genola Tallant Smith; and his brother, Bryson Smith. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11AM at First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo, MS with visitation beginning at 10:30AM at First Presbyterian Church - McFadden Hall. Rev. Dr. Olin W. McBride and Rev. Dr. Ron Richardson will be officiating. Interment will follow in Stuart Gardens, Tupelo, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.
