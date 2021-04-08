Archie Dean Smith, 83, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home in Jumpertown, MS. He was born on April 5, 1938, to B.F. "Son" Smith and Nora Michael Smith. In the 70s, Archie was instrumental in building the addition of McMillan Funeral Home. He attended Lamb's Chapel Church for over 60 years. He enjoyed working in his yard, doing carpenter work, and playing the guitar while his family would sing along. The highlight of his life was being able to spoil his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Estes and Bro. Teddy Cornelius officiating. Burial will follow in Crossroads Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, be courteous of wearing face mask and social distancing. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Windham Smith; two daughters, Danita Cartwright (Marlin), and Susan Bane (Scott); one grandson, Cameron Bane (Kristen); three granddaughters, Kristen Nunley (Chance), Morgan Bane, and Melinda Hitt; eight great-grandchildren, Adilynn Bane, Parker Bane, Carter Nunley, Archier Bane, Gabriella Hitt, Hudson Kate Yarbrough, Mason Yarbrough, and Corbyn Clair Yarbrough; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, B.F. "Son" Smith and Nora Michael Smith; one brother, Ben Smith Juinor; and three sisters, Ernestine Carr (Richard), Dorothy Beatty, and infant Ella Jean Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Clayton Pace, Alex Burns, Bro. Mike Morrison, Jerry Thrasher, Benny Eaton, Brian Brumley, and Wayne Hall. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
