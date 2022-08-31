Beverly Smith, age 84, lifelong resident of Greenwood, Mississippi was transformed from this life on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 while at National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Arkansas with her family by her side. Beverly was born in Tupelo, MS on June 6, 1938. After earning a Masters of Education Degree from Mississippi State University, she was a lifelong educator for Greenwood High School and Mississippi Delta Junior College. Beverly's hobbies included Church choir director for several congregations, member of Harmony musical group of Greenwood, The Little Theatre, Future Business Leaders of America and countless community agencies where she donated much of her time. She was very proud of her hometowns Tupelo and Greenwood. Beverly loved her friends as they did her, and she spent much of her time enjoying friendship. She loved her family and literally was the "strength" of her family, and that will be missed by us all. She will be missed dearly by her loved ones left here to cherish her memory, but we know she is now the happiest being reunited above with her Mom, Dad, Charlotte, Amy and Jessica up above. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Vona Morgan of Mooreville, MS, a sister Charlotte Liska Morgan of Cabot ,Arkansas her daughter Amy Joe Davis of Greenwood, MS, and granddaughter Jessica Morgan Davis of Greenwood, MS. She is survived by her son Scott Morgan Smith and his wife, Angela of Hot Springs, AR and four grandchildren Austin Lisman Smith of Memphis, TN, Morgan Rivers Smith of Memphis, TN, Peyton Scott Smith of Hot Springs, AR and Casey Davis Hicks of Wichita KS, and a Great-grandson Hunter Swopes of Greenwood, MS. Services will be at 2 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel, Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo, MS, with Rev. Glen Seefeld, Rev. Brad Hodges, and Rev. Grady Davidson officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon to service time on Friday. Private burial will follow at Fawn Grove Cemetery, Itawamba Co., MS. Pallbearers will be Steve Mitchell, Tim Taylor, Mark Jones, Brad McFerrin, John Boy McFerrin, Nathan Cooley, and Butch Godwin. Please send all donations in memory of Beverly Smith to the First United Methodist Church, Greenwood, MS 38930. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022 or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
