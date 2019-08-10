Mr. William David (Bill) Smith, III, 94, died on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by family, and eager to be in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bill was born on January 16, 1925, in Houston to William David Smith, Jr., and Grace Lee Seay Smith. His family, friends and community remember him as a man of patience with a calming presence, and a man whose deep faith was expressed through unhurried compassion and focused commitment. Throughout his life, Bill's unique ability to invest deeply and authentically into others touched lives and altered countless futures. In a classic Southern love story, Bill, an Ole Miss Cheerleader, fell in love with Miss. Ole Miss, Mary Liddell. They married in 1948. This carefully tended love saw Bill and Mary through 71 years together and the blessing of 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. As he wrote to Mary on their 27th wedding anniversary, "I may not have much of this world's possessions, but I have been greatly blessed by having you as my life's partner." Bill was a man of lifelong service. He joined the Navy at the age of 17, serving in the South Pacific through WWII. He was a proud and passionate Ole Miss Alumni, a founding member of the Houston Exchange Club and the Houston Country Club, Minister of Music at First Baptist Church, Chairman of the Chickasaw County Board of Development, and a member of the Houston Touchdown Club responsible for building the present Houston High School Football Field. He was a New York Life agent for 36 years where he had the privilege of working alongside his oldest son, David. Bill served as Mayor of his beloved Houston from 1993-2001 where he advocated for a four-lane expansion of HW 15 and served as a Charter member of the Create Foundation. Bill was also a member of Houston Proud and the VFW. Bill Smith is survived by his wife, Mary Liddell Smith; his son David Smith; his daughter, Debbie (Winky) Freeman; daughter-in-love, Tonya Smith (wife of son Mike); grandchildren, Sommer (Chad) Armstrong, Annabeth (Matt) Wyatt, Lana Claire (Rob) Morgan, Ryan (Lakin) Smith, Samantha Smith (Stephen) Burgess, William David (Lindsey) Smith, Jay Smith, and Sara Lynn Smith. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Bill Smith is preceded in death by his parents, his son Mike Smith, and his brother-in-law, Jack Liddell. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Houston First Baptist Church. Services will be on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., also at the church, with Dr. Daniel Heeringa and Rev. Terry Rhodes officiating. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Music will be provided by Dawn Heeringa and vocalists Jimmy Sanderson, Tyrell Davis, and Spencer and Melissa Hawkins. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Sanderson, Pete Dexter, Frank Pemper, Bart Munlin, Joe Liddell, and Woody Brand. Memorial contributions may be made to: Houston First Baptist Church "Together We Grow Fund" 201 W. Madison Street Houston, Mississippi 38851 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
