Cecil Bradford "Brad" Smith, 69, crossed over from his earthly pilgrimage and met his Creator on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from complications of a stroke. Brad, one of 5 children, was born on August 18, 1951 to the union of the late Cecil Smith and Joyce Lee Turner Smith of Clinton, MS. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1969 and attended Hinds Community College. On Oct. 16, 1971, he married Teresa Gail Venturini in Jackson. They made their home the last 40 years in the Pontocola Community of Lee County. Brad spent most of his working life in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Sales for Climate Supply. An avid outdoorsman, Brad enjoyed God's magnificent creation and loved spending time hunting deer, turkey, coon as well as fishing. He was an active member of 41 Hunting Club, now Tri County Hunting Club. He was a pool shark in his early days and, later in life, became an avid Harley Davidson motorcyclist. He was privileged to make Sturgis, South Dakota, the Masters of Motorcycling in 2019 and 2020 Brad was a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association (CMA) and participated in many charitable rides especially St. Jude' Children's Hospital. He had a beautiful baritone voice and often sang in his church, Pontocola Baptist, as well as being a member of two southern gospel quartets, Fishers of Men and Spiritual Harmony. A most likeable, all around guy, Brad was a man devoted to his God, his community but especially his family. He loved his wife, children and especially doted over his 8 grandchildren, who loved their Papa Brad! A service celebrating Brad's life will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with his pastor, Bro. Sammy Hardin and Bro. Mark Cayson, his former pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Pontocola Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time Tuesday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. The family requests you observe Covid-19 regulations and especially wear a mask. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 1 PM Tuesday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com./Live-streaming and will be archived thereafter. Brad is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Teresa of Pontocola; his children, Jamie Flanagin (Clay McElwain) of Shannon, Angie Pettigo (Matthew) of Mantachie, Trent Smith (Carla) of Auburn, and Trey Smith (Debra) of Gatesville, TX; 8 grandchildren, Cammy Roberts, Alexis Pettigo, Kaden Pettigo, Conner Smith, Reagan Smith, Cailen Smith, Andrew Smith, and Ragan Smith; his mother, Joy Smith of Clinton, MS; his siblings, Barry Smith (Jennifer) of Raymond, Pam Zapletal (Gene) of Houma, LA, Tanya Frazier (Steve) of Clinton, and Jan Holland of Madison; numerous nieces and nephews and their families; and a host of friends all over the Mid-South Pallbearers will be Scotty West, Matthew Pettigo, Clay McElwain, Cailen Smith, Andrew Smith and Conner Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Tri County Hunting Club. Memorials may be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
