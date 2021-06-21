Brian Scott Smith, 54, resident of Clarksville, TN and former resident of Tippah County, passed away Saturday morning, June 19, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Funeral Services honoring the life of Scott will be at 2 PM Tuesday, June 22 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. Burial will follow in Lowry Methodist Cemetery near Ripley. Scott was born February 10, 1967 in Ripley and is the son of Eddie "Pop" and Betty Childs Cross of Ripley and Henry K. Smith of Ripley. He was a 1985 graduate of Ripley High School and continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College, earning a degree in Drafting & Design. Moving his family to Clarksville, TN three years ago, Scott was currently employed with Bernhard MMC Engineering Firm based in Metairie, LA. A member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Scott's life was devoted to the family that he adored and he cherished the role of a loving son, husband, father, brother and grandfather. He believed the path in life was to surround yourself with love and happiness and for that he was kind, generous, fun and servant-hearted. Scott had a passion for horses and formed many friendships through trail rides and horse shows. He will also be remembered for his woodworking skills of creating wood rocking horses, his talents as a painter and the pleasure he found in deer hunting. Those who knew Scott best will treasure their memories . It's hard to forget a man who gave his family so much to remember. Visitation will continue today until service time at Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Tina Mathis Smith of Clarksville, TN, four children, Zach Smith (Ashley), Madison Smith and Makenzie Morrison (Colton), all of Ripley and Makarley Smith of Clarksville, TN, one brother, Edward "Rocky" Cross, five grandchildren, Emma, Clara and Sadie Smith, Lucas Sanderson and Rollins Morrison, and his mother in law, Colleen Weeks. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Grady and Oleta Childs, Berlin and Juanita Cross, a nephew, Clay Stewart and father in law, William Weeks. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Scott's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
